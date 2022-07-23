Textbook Question
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
c.
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What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
c.
Propose a mechanism for the following reaction:
a. What is the major product obtained when each of the following compounds undergoes an E2 reaction with methoxide ion? Show the configuration of the product.
b. Does the product obtained depend on whether you start with the R or S enantiomer of the reactant?
1.
For each of the following reactions, (1) decide whether an E2 or an E1 occurs, and (2) draw the major elimination product:
a.
b.
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
b.
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
a.