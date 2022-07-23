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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 35b
Chapter 10, Problem 35b

What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
b. Chemical structure showing a benzene ring connected to a carbon chain with an iodine atom and two alkyl groups.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the E1 reaction mechanism. E1 reactions are unimolecular elimination reactions where the rate-determining step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate. This typically occurs in the presence of a weak base and a polar protic solvent.
Step 2: Identify the leaving group in the given compound. The leaving group must be able to depart easily, forming a stable carbocation intermediate. Common leaving groups include halides (e.g., Cl⁻, Br⁻, I⁻) or sulfonates (e.g., OTs).
Step 3: Analyze the stability of the carbocation intermediate formed after the leaving group departs. Carbocation stability follows the order: tertiary > secondary > primary > methyl. If resonance stabilization is possible, it further enhances carbocation stability.
Step 4: Determine the major product by considering the most substituted alkene formed via the elimination of a proton from a β-hydrogen. This follows Zaitsev's rule, which states that the more substituted alkene is generally the major product.
Step 5: Consider any rearrangements that might occur. If the initially formed carbocation can rearrange to a more stable carbocation (e.g., via hydride or alkyl shifts), this rearrangement will influence the final product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E1 Reaction Mechanism

The E1 reaction mechanism is a type of elimination reaction that occurs in two distinct steps. The first step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate through the loss of a leaving group, while the second step involves the deprotonation of a neighboring carbon to form a double bond. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents and typically occurs with tertiary or some secondary substrates due to their ability to stabilize the carbocation.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a crucial factor in determining the outcome of E1 reactions. Carbocations are positively charged species that can vary in stability based on their structure; tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary. The stability is influenced by factors such as hyperconjugation and inductive effects from adjacent alkyl groups, which can help to stabilize the positive charge.
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Regioselectivity in Elimination Reactions

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In E1 reactions, the major product often results from the most stable alkene, which is determined by the Zaitsev's rule, stating that the more substituted alkene is favored. Understanding regioselectivity is essential for predicting the major product formed in elimination reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?

c.

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Textbook Question

a. What is the major product obtained when each of the following compounds undergoes an E2 reaction with methoxide ion? Show the configuration of the product.

b. Does the product obtained depend on whether you start with the R or S enantiomer of the reactant?

3.

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Textbook Question

a. What is the major product obtained when each of the following compounds undergoes an E2 reaction with methoxide ion? Show the configuration of the product.

b. Does the product obtained depend on whether you start with the R or S enantiomer of the reactant?

1.

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1
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Textbook Question

Why do cis-1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane form different major products when they undergo an E2 reaction?

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Textbook Question

What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?

a.

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Textbook Question

Which isomer reacts more rapidly in an E2 reaction: cis-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane or trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane? Explain your answer.

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