E1 Reaction Mechanism

The E1 reaction mechanism is a type of elimination reaction that occurs in two distinct steps. The first step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate through the loss of a leaving group, while the second step involves the deprotonation of a neighboring carbon to form a double bond. This mechanism is favored in polar protic solvents and typically occurs with tertiary or some secondary substrates due to their ability to stabilize the carbocation.