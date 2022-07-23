Which reacts faster in an SN2 reaction?

SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) reaction is a type of nucleophilic substitution where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile simultaneously as the leaving group departs. This concerted mechanism results in a single transition state and is characterized by a backside attack, leading to inversion of configuration at the carbon center. The rate of the reaction depends on both the concentration of the nucleophile and the substrate.