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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 40
Chapter 10, Problem 40

You were told in [SECTION 7.11] that is best to use a methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide for the reaction of an acetylide ion with an alkyl halide. Explain why this is so.

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The reaction between an acetylide ion (a strong nucleophile) and an alkyl halide proceeds via an SN2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) mechanism. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl halide from the opposite side of the leaving group, leading to a single-step, concerted reaction.
For an SN2 reaction to occur efficiently, steric hindrance around the electrophilic carbon must be minimal. Methyl halides and primary alkyl halides have less steric hindrance compared to secondary or tertiary alkyl halides, making them more reactive in SN2 reactions.
If a secondary or tertiary alkyl halide is used, the increased steric hindrance around the electrophilic carbon slows down or prevents the SN2 reaction. Additionally, tertiary alkyl halides are more likely to undergo elimination (E2) reactions instead of substitution.
The acetylide ion is a strong base as well as a strong nucleophile. When reacting with secondary or tertiary alkyl halides, the likelihood of elimination (E2) increases due to the steric hindrance, which makes substitution less favorable.
Therefore, using a methyl halide or a primary alkyl halide ensures that the reaction proceeds efficiently via the SN2 mechanism, avoiding complications such as steric hindrance or competing elimination reactions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Acetylide Ion Reactivity

Acetylide ions are strong nucleophiles due to the high electron density on the carbon atom. This makes them highly reactive towards electrophiles, such as alkyl halides. Understanding the nucleophilicity of acetylide ions is crucial for predicting the outcome of reactions involving these species.
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SN2 Mechanism

The reaction between acetylide ions and alkyl halides typically follows an SN2 mechanism, where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile from the opposite side of the leaving group. This mechanism is favored with primary alkyl halides because they provide less steric hindrance, allowing for a more efficient reaction.
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Drawing the SN2 Mechanism

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance refers to the crowding around a reactive site that can impede the approach of a nucleophile. Methyl and primary alkyl halides have minimal steric hindrance, making them more suitable for reactions with acetylide ions. In contrast, secondary and tertiary halides are less reactive due to increased steric hindrance, which can slow down or prevent the reaction.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.

b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?

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Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an SN2 reaction?

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Textbook Question

Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following ­compound reacts with sodium methoxide:

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Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl ­bromide with CH3O in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S?

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