Textbook Question
Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?
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Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?
a. Explain why 1-bromo-2,2-dimethylpropane has difficulty undergoing both SN2 and SN1 reactions.
b. Can it undergo E2 and E1 reactions?
Which reacts faster in an SN2 reaction?
Explain why only a substitution product and no elimination product is obtained when the following compound reacts with sodium methoxide:
Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
How does the ratio of substitution product to elimination product formed from the reaction of propyl bromide with CH3O− in methanol change if the nucleophile is changed to CH3S−?