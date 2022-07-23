For part (c), CH3O− is a strong nucleophile and a strong base. This means that both substitution (SN2) and elimination (E2) mechanisms are possible. Consider the following: (1) In the SN2 mechanism, the nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing the leaving group (Cl) from the opposite side, leading to inversion of configuration. (2) In the E2 mechanism, the base abstracts a β-hydrogen (anti-periplanar to the leaving group), leading to the formation of an alkene. Draw both the substitution and elimination products, ensuring to show stereochemistry where applicable.