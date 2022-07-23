Textbook Question
Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?
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Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?
Which reacts faster in an SN2 reaction?
Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
b. cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O−
Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
Which isomer reacts more rapidly in an E2 reaction: cis-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane or trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane? Explain your answer.
Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
a. trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O−