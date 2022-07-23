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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 38c,d
Chapter 10, Problem 38c,d

Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
c. 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane + CH3O
d. 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane + CH3OH

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the structure of 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane. It is a secondary alkyl halide with a chlorine atom attached to the first carbon of a cyclohexane ring, which also has a methyl group attached to the same carbon. This makes the carbon bearing the chlorine a stereogenic center.
For part (c), CH3O− is a strong nucleophile and a strong base. This means that both substitution (SN2) and elimination (E2) mechanisms are possible. Consider the following: (1) In the SN2 mechanism, the nucleophile attacks the carbon bearing the leaving group (Cl) from the opposite side, leading to inversion of configuration. (2) In the E2 mechanism, the base abstracts a β-hydrogen (anti-periplanar to the leaving group), leading to the formation of an alkene. Draw both the substitution and elimination products, ensuring to show stereochemistry where applicable.
For part (d), CH3OH is a weak nucleophile and a weak base. This means that substitution (SN1) and elimination (E1) mechanisms are favored. Consider the following: (1) In the SN1 mechanism, the leaving group (Cl) departs first, forming a carbocation intermediate. The nucleophile (CH3OH) then attacks the carbocation, leading to the substitution product. (2) In the E1 mechanism, the carbocation intermediate undergoes deprotonation at a β-hydrogen, forming an alkene. Draw both the substitution and elimination products, ensuring to show stereochemistry where applicable.
For both parts (c) and (d), consider the stereochemistry of the products. In the case of elimination, the major product will follow Zaitsev's rule, where the more substituted alkene is favored. For substitution, ensure to show inversion of configuration for SN2 and racemization for SN1.
Finally, verify the products for each reaction mechanism (SN2, E2, SN1, E1) and ensure that all possible products are accounted for. Label the products clearly as substitution or elimination products, and indicate the major and minor products based on the reaction conditions.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like a halide) by a nucleophile (such as CH3O−). The mechanism can follow either an SN1 or SN2 pathway, depending on the substrate structure and the nucleophile's strength. In this case, the nucleophile attacks the carbon atom bonded to the chlorine, leading to the formation of a new bond and the release of the leaving group.
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Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, resulting in the formation of a double bond. This can occur via E1 or E2 mechanisms. In the context of 1-chloro-1-methylcyclohexane, the reaction with a strong base like CH3O− can lead to the formation of an alkene by eliminating HCl, which is crucial for understanding the products formed in the reaction.
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Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. In substitution and elimination reactions, the configuration of the product can vary based on the mechanism and the stereochemistry of the starting material. For example, SN2 reactions lead to inversion of configuration, while E2 reactions can result in different stereoisomers depending on the orientation of the leaving group and the hydrogen being eliminated.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an SN1 reaction?

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Which reacts faster in an SN2 reaction?

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Textbook Question

Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:

b. cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O

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Textbook Question

Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?

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Textbook Question

Which isomer reacts more rapidly in an E2 reaction: cis-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane or trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane? Explain your answer.

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Textbook Question

Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:

a. trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O

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