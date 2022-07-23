Textbook Question
What products (including stereoisomers, if applicable) are formed from the reaction of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane:
b. with H2O?
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What products (including stereoisomers, if applicable) are formed from the reaction of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane:
b. with H2O?
Identify the three products formed when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
Draw the products of the following intramolecular reactions:
a.
b.
Draw the products of the following intramolecular reactions:
e.
Draw the products of the following intramolecular reactions:
c.
d.
After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?
a.
b.