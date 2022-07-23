Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 63b
Chapter 10, Problem 63b

What products (including stereoisomers, if applicable) are formed from the reaction of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane:
b. with H2O?

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of reaction: The reaction involves 3-bromo-3-methylpentane and water (H₂O). Since the substrate is a tertiary alkyl halide, this reaction is likely to proceed via an SN1 mechanism, which involves a two-step process: carbocation formation and nucleophilic attack.
Step 1: Carbocation formation. The bromine atom (Br) in 3-bromo-3-methylpentane is a good leaving group. It will leave, forming a tertiary carbocation at the 3rd carbon. This step is the rate-determining step of the SN1 mechanism.
Step 2: Nucleophilic attack. The water molecule (H₂O) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the positively charged carbocation, forming an oxonium ion intermediate (R-OH₂⁺).
Step 3: Deprotonation. The oxonium ion intermediate loses a proton (H⁺) to form the final alcohol product. This step is facilitated by the surrounding water molecules acting as a base.
Consider stereochemistry: Since the carbocation intermediate is planar, the nucleophile (H₂O) can attack from either side, leading to the formation of a racemic mixture of stereoisomers (if applicable). Analyze the structure of the product to determine if stereoisomers are formed.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
4m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile replaces a leaving group in a molecule. In the case of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane reacting with water, the bromine atom acts as the leaving group, while water, acting as a nucleophile, attacks the carbon atom bonded to the bromine. This process can lead to the formation of alcohols.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:47
Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Stereochemistry

Stereochemistry is the study of the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. When 3-bromo-3-methylpentane undergoes nucleophilic substitution, the reaction can produce different stereoisomers depending on the configuration of the chiral center. Understanding stereochemistry is crucial for predicting the types of products formed, including any enantiomers or diastereomers.
Recommended video:
1:38
Polymer Stereochemistry Concept 1

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step process by which reactants transform into products. For the reaction of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane with water, the mechanism can be either SN1 or SN2, depending on the conditions. The SN1 mechanism involves a two-step process with a carbocation intermediate, while SN2 is a one-step process where the nucleophile attacks the substrate directly, influencing the stereochemical outcome of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?

c.

898
views
Textbook Question

Identify the three products formed when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.

2123
views
Textbook Question

Draw the products of the following intramolecular reactions:

a.

b.

1424
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?

a.

b.

1243
views
1
rank
Textbook Question

What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?

a.

b.

1507
views
Textbook Question

What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?

c.

d.

677
views