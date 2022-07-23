Textbook Question
After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?
c.
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After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?
c.
Under which of the following reaction conditions will (R)-1-chloro-1-phenylethane form the most (R)-1-phenyl-1-ethanol: in water or in 1.0 M HO−?
What products (including stereoisomers, if applicable) are formed from the reaction of 3-bromo-3-methylpentane:
b. with H2O?
After a proton is removed from the OH group, which compound in each pair forms a cyclic ether more rapidly?
a.
b.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
a.
b.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
c.
d.