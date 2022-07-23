Textbook Question
Indicate how each of the same factors affects an E2 reaction.
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
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Indicate how each of the same factors affects an E2 reaction.
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
d.
Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:
e.
Indicate how each of the following factors affects an E1 reaction:
1. the strength of the base
2. the concentration of the base
3. the solvent
Draw the major product obtained when an alkyl halide in [PROBLEM 9-83] undergoes an E1 reaction.
a.
b.
Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:
f.