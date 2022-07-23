Textbook Question
What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
b.
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What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
b.
Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with
b. CH3OH
Which compound is more reactive in an SN1 reaction? In each case, you can assume that both alkyl halides have the same stability.
a.
b.
What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
c.
What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
a.
Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?