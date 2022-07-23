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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 47a
Chapter 10, Problem 47a

Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with
a. CH3O.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of elimination reaction: The reaction involves CH3O− (methoxide ion), which is a strong base. This suggests that the reaction will proceed via an E2 (bimolecular elimination) mechanism.
Locate the β-hydrogens: In the structure of 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene, identify the β-carbons (carbons adjacent to the carbon bonded to the bromine atom). Check for hydrogens attached to these β-carbons.
Determine the possible elimination pathways: In an E2 reaction, the base (CH3O−) abstracts a β-hydrogen, and the leaving group (Br−) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond. Analyze the structure to determine which β-hydrogens can be removed and the resulting double bond locations.
Apply Zaitsev's rule: Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene is generally the major product. Compare the possible alkenes formed to determine which is more substituted and thus more likely to be the major product.
Draw the elimination products: Illustrate the structures of all possible alkenes formed, labeling the major and minor products based on substitution and stability. Ensure the double bonds are placed correctly in the products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a small molecule from a larger one, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In organic chemistry, these reactions often occur in the context of alkenes, where a leaving group (like a halide) and a hydrogen atom are eliminated. Understanding the mechanism of elimination, such as E2 or E1 pathways, is crucial for predicting the products formed.
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Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. In this context, CH3O− (methoxide ion) acts as a strong nucleophile that can attack the electrophilic carbon atom, facilitating the elimination process. Recognizing the role of nucleophiles helps in understanding how they influence the reaction pathway and the resulting products.
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Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the case of elimination reactions, the stability of the resulting alkene can dictate which product is favored. For 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene, understanding regioselectivity is essential to predict whether the more stable or less stable alkene will be formed.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

b.

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with

b. CH3OH

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Textbook Question

Which compound is more reactive in an SN1 reaction? In each case, you can assume that both alkyl halides have the same stability.

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

c.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

a.

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Textbook Question

Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?

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