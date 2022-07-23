Textbook Question
What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?
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What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?
Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with
b. CH3OH
Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with
a. CH3O−.
What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
c.
What products are formed from the following reactions?
a.
Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?