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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 48
Chapter 10, Problem 48

Which compound is more reactive in an SN1 reaction? In each case, you can assume that both alkyl halides have the same stability.
a.
b.

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1
Identify the structure of the alkyl halides in both compounds. In an SN1 reaction, the reactivity is influenced by the stability of the carbocation formed after the leaving group departs.
Consider the nature of the leaving group in both compounds. A good leaving group is essential for the SN1 reaction to proceed efficiently.
Evaluate the stability of the carbocations that would form from each compound. Carbocation stability is enhanced by factors such as hyperconjugation and resonance.
Assess the degree of substitution at the carbon bearing the leaving group. Tertiary carbocations are generally more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary.
Compare the overall electronic environment and steric factors of both compounds to determine which one would form a more stable carbocation, thus being more reactive in an SN1 reaction.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

SN1 Reaction Mechanism

The SN1 reaction mechanism involves two main steps: the formation of a carbocation intermediate and the nucleophilic attack. The rate-determining step is the first step, where the leaving group departs, leading to a positively charged carbocation. The stability of this carbocation significantly influences the reactivity of the alkyl halide in an SN1 reaction.
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Drawing the SN1 Mechanism

Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in determining the reactivity of compounds in SN1 reactions. Carbocations are stabilized by hyperconjugation and inductive effects from adjacent alkyl groups. Tertiary carbocations are more stable than secondary, which are more stable than primary, making the former more reactive in SN1 reactions due to their lower energy transition states.
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Determining Carbocation Stability

Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart from the substrate is a key factor in SN1 reactions. Good leaving groups, such as iodide or bromide, can stabilize the transition state and facilitate the formation of the carbocation. The nature of the leaving group can significantly affect the reaction rate, even when the alkyl halides are of similar stability.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What product is obtained when the following compound undergoes two successive elimination reactions?

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Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with

b. CH3OH

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with

a. CH3O.

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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

c.

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Textbook Question

What products are formed from the following reactions?

a.

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Textbook Question

Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?

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