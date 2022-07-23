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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 46b
Chapter 10, Problem 46b

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?
b. Chemical structure of an alkyl halide with a bromine atom attached to a carbon chain connected to a benzene ring.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the alkyl halide structure. The given compound is a benzyl halide with a tertiary carbon attached to the benzene ring and an iodine atom bonded to the tertiary carbon.
Step 2: Understand the E1 reaction mechanism. E1 reactions proceed via a two-step process: (1) the leaving group (iodine) departs, forming a carbocation intermediate, and (2) a proton is removed from a β-carbon, leading to the formation of a double bond.
Step 3: Determine the stability of the carbocation intermediate. The tertiary carbocation formed after iodine leaves is highly stable due to hyperconjugation and resonance stabilization from the benzene ring.
Step 4: Identify possible β-hydrogens for elimination. The β-hydrogens are located on the carbons adjacent to the carbocation. In this case, there are hydrogens on the methyl groups attached to the tertiary carbon.
Step 5: Predict the products. The elimination of a β-hydrogen will result in the formation of a double bond. The major product will likely be the more substituted alkene due to Zaitsev's rule, which favors the formation of the most stable (highly substituted) alkene.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E1 Reaction Mechanism

The E1 (unimolecular elimination) reaction is a two-step mechanism where the first step involves the formation of a carbocation intermediate after the leaving group departs. This is followed by the elimination of a proton to form a double bond. The rate of the reaction depends only on the concentration of the alkyl halide, making it a unimolecular process.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is crucial in E1 reactions, as more stable carbocations lead to faster reactions. Stability is influenced by factors such as the degree of substitution (tertiary > secondary > primary) and resonance effects. In the context of the provided alkyl halide, the structure will determine the stability of the carbocation formed during the reaction.
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Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

E1 reactions can lead to multiple products due to regioselectivity, where the formation of different alkenes is possible based on the location of the double bond. Additionally, stereochemistry plays a role, as the elimination can yield both cis and trans isomers. Understanding these aspects is essential for predicting the products of the E1 reaction from the given alkyl halide.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

b.

999
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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with

b. CH3OH

1917
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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with

a. CH3O.

1953
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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

c.

1077
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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E1 reaction of the alkyl halides in [PROBLEM 9-45]?

a.

1230
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Textbook Question

What products will be obtained from the E2 reaction of the following alkyl halides?

c.

1081
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