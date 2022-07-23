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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 82a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 82a,b

Fill in the squares in the following chemical equations:
a.
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the first reaction. The product contains an ether functional group (-OCH3). This suggests that the reaction involves a nucleophilic substitution mechanism, where the bromine atom (Br) in the alkyl bromide is replaced by a methoxy group (-OCH3). The square in the first reaction likely represents the nucleophile, CH3O− (methoxide ion).
Step 2: For the first reaction, the mechanism is likely an SN2 reaction because the alkyl bromide is a primary alkyl halide. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the carbon attached to the leaving group (Br) in a single step, displacing the bromine atom.
Step 3: Analyze the second reaction. The product contains a chiral center with the methoxy group (-OCH3) attached. This suggests that the reaction involves the addition of CH3O− to a compound with a leaving group, likely a secondary alkyl halide. The square in the second reaction likely represents the secondary alkyl halide.
Step 4: For the second reaction, the mechanism could be either SN2 or SN1, depending on the conditions. However, the stereochemistry of the product suggests that the reaction proceeds via an SN2 mechanism, where the nucleophile attacks the carbon attached to the leaving group in a single step, leading to inversion of configuration.
Step 5: To summarize, the square in the first reaction represents CH3O− (methoxide ion), and the square in the second reaction represents a secondary alkyl halide, such as 2-bromobutane. These reactants undergo nucleophilic substitution reactions to form the respective ether products.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Balancing Chemical Equations

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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:

e. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3O

f. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3OH

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Textbook Question

Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:

b.

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Textbook Question

Alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride is a leave-on skin antiseptic used to treat such things as cuts and cold sores. It is also the antiseptic in many hand sanitizers. It is actually a mixture of compounds that differ in the number of carbons (any even number between 8 and 18) in the alkyl group. Show three different sets of reagents (each set composed of an alkyl chloride and an amine) that can be used to synthesize the alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride shown here.

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Textbook Question

Fill in the squares in the following chemical equations:

c.

d.

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Textbook Question

Would you expect methoxide ion to be a better nucleophile if it is dissolved in CH3OH or if it is dissolved in DMSO? Why?

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Textbook Question

Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:

a.

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