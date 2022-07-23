Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
e. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3O−
f. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3OH
Draw the substitution products for each of the following reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, show what stereoisomers are obtained:
e. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3O−
f. 1-bromo-2-butene + CH3OH
Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:
b.
Alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride is a leave-on skin antiseptic used to treat such things as cuts and cold sores. It is also the antiseptic in many hand sanitizers. It is actually a mixture of compounds that differ in the number of carbons (any even number between 8 and 18) in the alkyl group. Show three different sets of reagents (each set composed of an alkyl chloride and an amine) that can be used to synthesize the alkylbenzyldimethyl ammonium chloride shown here.
Fill in the squares in the following chemical equations:
c.
d.
Would you expect methoxide ion to be a better nucleophile if it is dissolved in CH3OH or if it is dissolved in DMSO? Why?
Draw the major product obtained when each of the following alkyl halides undergoes an E2 reaction:
a.