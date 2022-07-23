a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
a. (R)-2-bromohexane + high concentration of CH3O−
b. (R)-3-bromo-3-methylhexane + CH3OH
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
e. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O−
f. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + CH3CH2OH
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
d. trans-1-chloro-3-methylcyclohexane + high concentration of CH3O−
A chemist wanted to synthesize the anesthetic 2-ethoxy-2-methylpropane. He used ethoxide ion and 2-chloro-2-methylpropane for his synthesis and ended up with no ether. What was the product of his synthesis? What reagents should he have used?
Which reactant in each of the following pairs undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly? Explain your choice.
a.
b.