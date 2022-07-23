a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
a. Which reacts faster in an E2 reaction: 3-bromocyclohexene or bromocyclohexane?
b. Which reacts faster in an E1 reaction?
When the following reactions are carried out under the same conditions, the rate constant for the first reaction (kH) is found to be 7 times greater than the rate constant for the second reaction (kD). What does that tell you about the mechanism of the reaction? (Hint: a C—D bond is 1.2 kcal/mol stronger than a C—H bond.)
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
a. (R)-2-bromohexane + high concentration of CH3O−
b. (R)-3-bromo-3-methylhexane + CH3OH
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
e. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3CH2O−
f. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane + CH3CH2OH
For each of the following reactions, draw the major elimination product; if the product can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomer is obtained in greater yield.
c. trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + high concentration of CH3O−
Which reactant in each of the following pairs undergoes an elimination reaction more rapidly? Explain your choice.
a.
b.