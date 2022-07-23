What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
c.
What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
c.
Draw the stereoisomers that are formed from the following SN1 reactions:
a. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane and methanol
b. 3-chloro-3-methylhexane and methanol
Which of the following reactions take place more rapidly when the concentration of the nucleophile is increased?
Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)
Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.
What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
a.
b.