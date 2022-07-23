Step 4: Combine the effects of carbocation stability and leaving group ability. Since 2-iodo-2-methylpentane has both a tertiary carbocation and the best leaving group, it will be the most reactive. 2-bromo-2-methylpentane, with a tertiary carbocation and a good leaving group, will be the next most reactive. 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, with a tertiary carbocation but a weaker leaving group, will follow. Finally, 3-chloropentane, with a secondary carbocation and a weak leaving group, will be the least reactive.