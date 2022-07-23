Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 22c
Chapter 10, Problem 22c

What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
c. Structural formula of an alkyl halide with a bromine atom, illustrating potential elimination products.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of alkyl halide in the given structure. The molecule contains a bromine atom attached to a tertiary carbon, making it a tertiary alkyl halide. This is important because tertiary alkyl halides typically undergo elimination reactions via the E2 or E1 mechanism.
Step 2: Recall the elimination reaction mechanism. In the presence of a strong base like hydroxide ion (OH⁻), the reaction will likely proceed via the E2 mechanism. This involves the removal of a proton (β-hydrogen) from a carbon adjacent to the carbon bearing the leaving group (bromine), and simultaneous departure of the leaving group.
Step 3: Identify the β-hydrogens available for elimination. In the given structure, the β-hydrogens are located on the carbons adjacent to the carbon bonded to bromine. Analyze the structure to determine which β-hydrogens are accessible and which elimination pathway leads to the most stable alkene.
Step 4: Consider the stability of the possible alkene products. The major product of an elimination reaction is typically the more substituted alkene, as it is more stable due to hyperconjugation and alkyl group stabilization. In this case, elimination of a β-hydrogen from the carbon adjacent to the bromine will result in the formation of a double bond in the ring structure.
Step 5: Draw the major elimination product. The double bond will form between the carbon bearing the bromine and the adjacent carbon that loses a β-hydrogen. The resulting product will be a cyclobutene derivative with the double bond in the ring, as this is the most stable configuration.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Elimination Reactions

Elimination reactions involve the removal of a leaving group and a hydrogen atom from adjacent carbon atoms, resulting in the formation of a double bond. In organic chemistry, these reactions are often classified as E1 or E2 mechanisms, depending on whether they occur in a stepwise or concerted manner. The nature of the alkyl halide and the base used can influence the pathway and the product distribution.
Recommended video:
Guided course
00:40
Recognizing Elimination Reactions.

Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is typically the major product. This is because more substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. Understanding this rule helps predict the outcome of elimination reactions, especially when multiple alkene products are possible.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:18
Defining Zaitsev’s Rule

Regioselectivity

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others when multiple products are possible. In the context of elimination reactions, regioselectivity is influenced by factors such as sterics and stability of the resulting alkenes. Recognizing which alkene is favored can guide chemists in predicting the major product of a reaction involving alkyl halides.
Recommended video:
Guided course
05:09
Heck Reaction
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Rank the following alkyl halides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:

2-bromo-2-methylpentane, 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, 3-chloropentane, and 2-iodo-2-methylpentane.

1445
views
Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

b.

1122
views
Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions take place more rapidly when the concentration of the nucleophile is increased?

767
views
Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

c.

d.

823
views
Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

a.

b.

915
views
Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

a.

1269
views