Rank the following alkyl halides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
2-bromo-2-methylpentane, 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, 3-chloropentane, and 2-iodo-2-methylpentane.
Rank the following alkyl halides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
2-bromo-2-methylpentane, 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, 3-chloropentane, and 2-iodo-2-methylpentane.
What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
b.
Which of the following reactions take place more rapidly when the concentration of the nucleophile is increased?
What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
c.
d.
What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
a.
b.
What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
a.