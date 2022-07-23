What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
Rank the following alkyl halides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
2-bromo-2-methylpentane, 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, 3-chloropentane, and 2-iodo-2-methylpentane.
Which of the following reactions take place more rapidly when the concentration of the nucleophile is increased?
Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)
Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.
What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
a.
b.