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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 18a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 18a,b

Draw the stereoisomers that are formed from the following SN1 reactions:
a. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane and methanol
b. 3-chloro-3-methylhexane and methanol

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the SN1 reaction mechanism. SN1 reactions proceed via a two-step mechanism: (1) the leaving group departs, forming a carbocation intermediate, and (2) the nucleophile attacks the carbocation. The carbocation intermediate is planar, allowing for the formation of stereoisomers.
Step 2: Analyze the substrate in part (a), 3-bromo-3-methylpentane. When the bromine atom leaves, a tertiary carbocation is formed at the 3rd carbon. Tertiary carbocations are stable due to hyperconjugation and inductive effects.
Step 3: Consider the nucleophile, methanol (CH₃OH). Methanol can attack the planar carbocation from either side, leading to the formation of two stereoisomers: one with the nucleophile on the front side and one on the back side. These stereoisomers are enantiomers.
Step 4: Repeat the analysis for part (b), 3-chloro-3-methylhexane. When the chlorine atom leaves, a tertiary carbocation is formed at the 3rd carbon. Similar to part (a), the planar carbocation allows methanol to attack from either side, forming two stereoisomers.
Step 5: Draw the stereoisomers for both reactions. For each reaction, depict the two enantiomers formed by the attack of methanol on the planar carbocation. Ensure that the stereochemistry is clearly indicated in the drawings, showing the nucleophile on opposite sides of the plane.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Stereoisomerism

Stereoisomerism refers to the phenomenon where compounds have the same molecular formula and connectivity of atoms but differ in the spatial arrangement of their atoms. This can lead to different physical and chemical properties. In organic chemistry, stereoisomers include enantiomers and diastereomers, which are crucial for understanding the outcomes of reactions like SN1.
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SN1 Reaction Mechanism

The SN1 (nucleophilic substitution unimolecular) reaction mechanism involves two main steps: the formation of a carbocation intermediate and the subsequent nucleophilic attack. The rate-determining step is the formation of the carbocation, which is influenced by the stability of the carbocation and the solvent used. This mechanism often leads to racemization due to the planar nature of the carbocation.
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Carbocation Stability

Carbocation stability is a key factor in determining the outcome of SN1 reactions. Carbocations are positively charged species that can be classified based on their degree of substitution: tertiary (most stable), secondary, and primary (least stable). The stability of the carbocation affects the rate of the reaction and the types of stereoisomers formed, as more stable carbocations are more likely to form and react.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?

c. (CH3)3N

d. CH3CH2S-

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Textbook Question

Rank the following alkyl halides from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:

2-bromo-2-methylpentane, 2-chloro-2-methylpentane, 3-chloropentane, and 2-iodo-2-methylpentane.

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Textbook Question

Which of the following reactions take place more rapidly when the concentration of the nucleophile is increased?

767
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Textbook Question

Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)

915
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Textbook Question

Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.

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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from the reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

a.

b.

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