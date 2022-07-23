Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
a. 3-bromo-2,2,3-trimethylpentane
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
c. butylmethylamine
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
b. 4-bromo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylpentane
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
c. Cl− or Br−