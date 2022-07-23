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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 94
Chapter 10, Problem 94

Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an E2 reaction:

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Analyze the structures provided: The three molecules are cyclohexane derivatives with a bromine atom and methyl groups attached. The bromine atom is the leaving group in the E2 reaction, and the methyl groups influence the reactivity based on steric hindrance and the availability of anti-periplanar β-hydrogens.
Recall the requirements for an E2 reaction: The reaction requires a strong base and a β-hydrogen that is anti-periplanar to the leaving group. The geometry of the molecule plays a critical role in determining the reactivity.
Evaluate the first structure: The bromine atom is in the axial position, and the methyl group is in the equatorial position. This arrangement allows for anti-periplanar β-hydrogens, making the molecule reactive in an E2 reaction.
Evaluate the second structure: The bromine atom is in the axial position, and there are two methyl groups attached to the ring. The additional methyl group increases steric hindrance, but anti-periplanar β-hydrogens are still available, making this structure slightly less reactive than the first.
Evaluate the third structure: The bromine atom is in the equatorial position, which prevents the anti-periplanar geometry required for an E2 reaction. This structure is the least reactive because the necessary alignment for elimination is not possible.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 reaction is a bimolecular elimination process where a base abstracts a proton from a β-carbon while a leaving group departs from the α-carbon, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The reaction is concerted, meaning that bond-breaking and bond-forming occur simultaneously. The strength of the base and the structure of the substrate significantly influence the reaction rate and outcome.
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Drawing the E2 Mechanism.

Substrate Structure and Sterics

The reactivity of substrates in E2 reactions is heavily influenced by their steric environment. Bulky groups near the leaving group can hinder the approach of the base, reducing reactivity. Additionally, the presence of more substituted carbons (like tertiary over secondary or primary) generally leads to increased reactivity due to better stabilization of the transition state.
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Understanding steric effects.

Leaving Group Ability

The ability of a leaving group to depart is crucial in determining the reactivity of a substrate in an E2 reaction. Good leaving groups, such as halides (e.g., Cl, Br, I), stabilize the transition state and facilitate the elimination process. The strength of the bond between the leaving group and the carbon atom also plays a role, with weaker bonds leading to better leaving groups and thus higher reactivity.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion

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Textbook Question

For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.

a. 3-bromo-2,2,3-trimethylpentane

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Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

c. butylmethylamine

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Textbook Question

For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.

b. 4-bromo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylpentane

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Textbook Question

Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:

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1
rank
Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

c. Cl or Br

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