For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
c. 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
c. 3-bromo-2,3-dimethylpentane
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an E2 reaction:
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
b. 4-bromo-2,2,3,3-tetramethylpentane
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
c. Cl− or Br−
For each of the following alkyl halides, indicate the stereoisomer that would be obtained in greatest yield in an E2 reaction.
d. 3-bromo-3,4-dimethylhexane