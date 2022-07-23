Textbook Question
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
b. 1-methoxybutane
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Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
b. 1-methoxybutane
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
a. 2-methoxybutane
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an E2 reaction:
Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?
c. butylmethylamine
Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:
Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
c. Cl− or Br−