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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 93a
Chapter 10, Problem 93a

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:
a. ethoxide ion or tert-butoxide ion

Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the problem: The question asks us to compare the substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio for two bases (ethoxide ion and tert-butoxide ion) when reacting with isopropyl bromide. This involves understanding the competition between substitution (SN2 or SN1) and elimination (E2 or E1) reactions.
Analyze the structure of the bases: Ethoxide ion (CH₃CH₂O⁻) is a smaller, less sterically hindered base, while tert-butoxide ion ((CH₃)₃CO⁻) is a bulky, sterically hindered base. Bulky bases tend to favor elimination (E2) over substitution because they have difficulty approaching the electrophilic carbon for substitution.
Consider the substrate: Isopropyl bromide ((CH₃)₂CHBr) is a secondary alkyl halide. Secondary alkyl halides can undergo both substitution and elimination, but the pathway depends on the nature of the base/nucleophile and reaction conditions.
Relate the base to the reaction pathway: Ethoxide ion, being smaller and less hindered, is more likely to act as a nucleophile and favor substitution (SN2) over elimination. In contrast, tert-butoxide ion, due to its bulkiness, is more likely to favor elimination (E2) over substitution.
Conclude the comparison: Since ethoxide ion is less hindered and more nucleophilic, it will give a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio compared to tert-butoxide ion when reacting with isopropyl bromide.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond. In the context of substitution reactions, stronger nucleophiles tend to favor the formation of substitution products over elimination products. Ethoxide ion, being a smaller and less sterically hindered nucleophile compared to tert-butoxide ion, is more effective in attacking the electrophile, leading to a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio.
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Nucleophilic Addition

Steric Hindrance

Steric hindrance is the prevention of reactions at a particular location within a molecule due to the size of substituent groups. Tert-butoxide ion is bulkier than ethoxide ion, which can hinder its ability to approach and react with the electrophile, isopropyl bromide. This increased steric hindrance in tert-butoxide ion leads to a preference for elimination reactions over substitution, resulting in a lower substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio.
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Substitution vs. Elimination Reactions

Substitution and elimination reactions are two fundamental types of reactions that can occur when a nucleophile reacts with an alkyl halide. In substitution reactions, the nucleophile replaces the leaving group, while in elimination reactions, the nucleophile abstracts a proton, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The choice of nucleophile and the reaction conditions can influence the ratio of substitution to elimination products, with more nucleophilic and less sterically hindered species favoring substitution.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

b. 1-methoxybutane

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Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

a. 2-methoxybutane

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Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an E2 reaction:

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Starting with an alkyl halide, how could the following compounds be prepared?

c. butylmethylamine

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Rank the following from most reactive to least reactive in an SN1 reaction:

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Textbook Question

Indicate which species in each pair gives a higher substitution-product-to-elimination-product ratio when it reacts with isopropyl bromide:

c. Cl or Br

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