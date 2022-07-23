Substitution vs. Elimination Reactions

Substitution and elimination reactions are two fundamental types of reactions that can occur when a nucleophile reacts with an alkyl halide. In substitution reactions, the nucleophile replaces the leaving group, while in elimination reactions, the nucleophile abstracts a proton, resulting in the formation of a double bond. The choice of nucleophile and the reaction conditions can influence the ratio of substitution to elimination products, with more nucleophilic and less sterically hindered species favoring substitution.