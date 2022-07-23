Two bromoethers are obtained from the reaction of the following alkyl dihalide with methanol. Draw the structures of the ethers.
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilicity
Rate Constants and Reaction Rates
Solvent Effects
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
c. Which alkyl halide has the larger kquinuclidine/ktriethylamine ratio?
In which solvent—ethanol or diethyl ether—would the equilibrium for the following SN2 reaction lie farther to the right?
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
d.
Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
b. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
a.Which reaction had the larger rate constant?