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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 110a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 110a,b

Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the ­products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
b. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the type of substitution reaction taking place. Since CH3O- is a strong nucleophile and base, the reaction is likely to proceed via an SN2 mechanism, which involves a single-step nucleophilic substitution. SN2 reactions are stereospecific and result in inversion of configuration at the carbon undergoing substitution.
Step 2: Analyze the structure of the starting material. For part (a), the compound is (3S, 4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane. The bromine atom is attached to the 3rd carbon, which is a stereocenter. The methyl group is attached to the 4th carbon, which is also a stereocenter. For part (b), the compound is (3S, 4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane, with similar structural features but differing stereochemistry at the 4th carbon.
Step 3: Determine the stereochemical outcome of the substitution. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile (CH3O-) attacks the carbon bonded to the leaving group (Br) from the opposite side, leading to inversion of configuration at the 3rd carbon. For part (a), the 3rd carbon changes from S to R configuration. For part (b), the 3rd carbon also changes from S to R configuration.
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry of the 4th carbon. Since the substitution occurs only at the 3rd carbon, the stereochemistry of the 4th carbon remains unchanged. For part (a), the 4th carbon retains its S configuration. For part (b), the 4th carbon retains its R configuration.
Step 5: Draw the products. For part (a), the product is (3R, 4S)-3-methoxy-4-methylhexane. For part (b), the product is (3R, 4R)-3-methoxy-4-methylhexane. Ensure that the stereochemistry is clearly indicated in the drawings, showing the inversion at the 3rd carbon and the unchanged configuration at the 4th carbon.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In this context, the nucleophile is CH3O-, which attacks the carbon atom bonded to the bromine in the bromoalkane. Understanding the mechanism (either SN1 or SN2) is crucial, as it influences the stereochemistry of the products formed.
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Stereochemistry and Stereoisomers

Stereochemistry refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in molecules and how this affects their chemical behavior. Stereoisomers are compounds that have the same molecular formula and connectivity but differ in the orientation of their atoms in space. In the given reactions, the stereochemistry of the starting materials will determine the types of stereoisomers produced, which may include enantiomers and diastereomers.
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Chirality and Optical Activity

Chirality is a property of a molecule that makes it non-superimposable on its mirror image, often due to the presence of a chiral center (a carbon atom bonded to four different groups). Molecules that are chiral can exist as two enantiomers, which rotate plane-polarized light in opposite directions. Recognizing chirality in the reactants is essential for predicting the stereoisomeric products of the reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Two bromoethers are obtained from the reaction of the following alkyl dihalide with methanol. Draw the structures of the ethers.

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with ­triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.

b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with ­triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.

c. Which alkyl halide has the larger kquinuclidine/ktriethylamine ratio?

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

c. (2R,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-

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Textbook Question

Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.

a. (2S,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O

b. (2S,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O

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Textbook Question

Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the ­products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:

c. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-

d. (3R,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-

863
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