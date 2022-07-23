Two bromoethers are obtained from the reaction of the following alkyl dihalide with methanol. Draw the structures of the ethers.
Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
a. (3S,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
b. (3S,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
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Key Concepts
Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions
Stereochemistry and Stereoisomers
Chirality and Optical Activity
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
c. Which alkyl halide has the larger kquinuclidine/ktriethylamine ratio?
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
c. (2R,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O-
Draw the elimination products for each of the following E2 reactions; if the products can exist as stereoisomers, indicate which stereoisomers are obtained.
a. (2S,3S)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
b. (2S,3R)-2-chloro-3-methylpentane + high concentration of CH3O−
Draw the substitution products for each of the following SN2 reactions. If the products can exist as stereoisomers, show which stereoisomers are formed:
c. (3R,4R)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-
d. (3R,4S)-3-bromo-4-methylhexane + CH3O-