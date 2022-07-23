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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 106d
Chapter 10, Problem 106d

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
d.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the starting material and the target compound. The starting material is 1-bromopropane (CH₃CH₂CH₂Br), and the target compound is an epoxide (CH₃CH₂CH₂CH(O)CH₂). This indicates that the synthesis involves forming a three-membered cyclic ether (epoxide).
Step 2: Recognize that epoxide formation typically involves an intramolecular reaction of a halohydrin. To achieve this, the bromine atom in the starting material must be replaced with a hydroxyl group (-OH) to form a halohydrin intermediate.
Step 3: Perform a nucleophilic substitution reaction (SN2) to replace the bromine atom with a hydroxyl group. This can be achieved by treating the starting material with aqueous sodium hydroxide (NaOH) or potassium hydroxide (KOH). The reaction will yield 1-propanol (CH₃CH₂CH₂OH).
Step 4: Convert the alcohol into a halohydrin by reacting it with a halogen, such as chlorine (Cl₂) or bromine (Br₂), in the presence of water. This step introduces both a halogen and a hydroxyl group on adjacent carbons, forming the halohydrin intermediate.
Step 5: Cyclize the halohydrin to form the epoxide. Treat the halohydrin with a strong base, such as sodium hydroxide (NaOH), to deprotonate the hydroxyl group and initiate an intramolecular SN2 reaction. This results in the formation of the three-membered epoxide ring.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions and transformations that convert starting materials into desired products. Understanding these pathways is crucial for designing a synthesis, as it involves selecting appropriate reagents, conditions, and reaction mechanisms to achieve the target compound efficiently.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups in both starting materials and target compounds is essential for predicting reactivity and determining the necessary transformations during synthesis.
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Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. A solid grasp of mechanisms is vital for understanding how reactants are converted into products, allowing chemists to anticipate the outcomes of reactions and optimize conditions for synthesis.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

b.

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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with ­triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.

b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?

1286
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Textbook Question

In which solvent—ethanol or diethyl ether—would the equilibrium for the following SN2 reaction lie farther to the right?

950
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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

986
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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

c.

1158
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Textbook Question

The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with ­triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.

a.Which reaction had the larger rate constant?

696
views