Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
b.
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
b.
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
b. The same experiment was done using isopropyl iodide instead of methyl iodide. Which reaction had the larger rate constant?
In which solvent—ethanol or diethyl ether—would the equilibrium for the following SN2 reaction lie farther to the right?
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
c.
The rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with quinuclidine was measured in nitrobenzene, and then the rate of the reaction of methyl iodide with triethylamine was measured in the same solvent. The concentration of the reagents was the same in both experiments.
a.Which reaction had the larger rate constant?