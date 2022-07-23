Nucleophilic Substitution Mechanism

The reaction between alkyl chloride and potassium iodide typically follows a nucleophilic substitution mechanism, often SN2. In this mechanism, the iodide ion acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon of the alkyl chloride, leading to the displacement of the chloride ion. The efficiency of this reaction is influenced by the concentration of the nucleophile, which is increased in acetone due to the solubility of KI.