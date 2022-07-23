Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group (like Br) by a nucleophile (like CH3OH). In these reactions, the nucleophile donates a pair of electrons to form a new bond, while the leaving group departs with its electrons. The two main types are SN1, which involves a two-step mechanism with a carbocation intermediate, and SN2, which is a one-step mechanism where the nucleophile attacks the substrate simultaneously as the leaving group departs.