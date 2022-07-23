Textbook Question
When equivalent amounts of methyl bromide and sodium iodide are dissolved in methanol, the concentration of iodide ion quickly decreases and then slowly returns to its original concentration. Account for this observation.
773
views
When equivalent amounts of methyl bromide and sodium iodide are dissolved in methanol, the concentration of iodide ion quickly decreases and then slowly returns to its original concentration. Account for this observation.
For each of the following compounds, draw the product that forms in an E2 reaction and indicate its configuration:
b. (1S,2R)-1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane
Explain why the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction, regardless of the base that is used.