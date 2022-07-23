Equilibrium Constant (K)

The equilibrium constant (K) is a dimensionless number that expresses the ratio of the concentrations of products to reactants at equilibrium for a given reaction at a specific temperature. It is derived from the Gibbs Free Energy change, where a negative ΔG° corresponds to a K value greater than 1, indicating that products are favored at equilibrium. The relationship between ΔG° and K is given by the equation ΔG° = -RT ln(K), where R is the gas constant and T is the temperature in Kelvin.