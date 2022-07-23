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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 129
Chapter 10, Problem 129

When equivalent amounts of methyl bromide and sodium iodide are dissolved in methanol, the concentration of iodide ion quickly decreases and then slowly returns to its original concentration. Account for this observation.

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Step 1: Recognize that the reaction involves methyl bromide (CH₃Br) and sodium iodide (NaI) in methanol. This is a classic example of an SN2 (bimolecular nucleophilic substitution) reaction.
Step 2: In the SN2 reaction, the iodide ion (I⁻) acts as a nucleophile and attacks the carbon atom in methyl bromide, which is electrophilic due to the polar C-Br bond. This results in the displacement of the bromide ion (Br⁻) and the formation of methyl iodide (CH₃I). The reaction can be represented as: CH₃Br + I⁻ → CH₃I + Br⁻.
Step 3: The initial decrease in iodide ion concentration is due to its consumption in the SN2 reaction to form methyl iodide. This explains the rapid drop in iodide ion concentration.
Step 4: Over time, the methyl iodide (CH₃I) formed in the reaction can undergo a reverse reaction with bromide ion (Br⁻) in the methanol solvent. This reverse reaction regenerates iodide ion (I⁻) and methyl bromide (CH₃Br). The equilibrium between these species accounts for the slow return of iodide ion concentration to its original level.
Step 5: Conclude that the observed changes in iodide ion concentration are due to the dynamic equilibrium established between the forward SN2 reaction and the reverse reaction in the methanol solvent. This equilibrium allows the iodide ion concentration to eventually stabilize.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. In this case, iodide ion (I-) acts as a nucleophile attacking methyl bromide (CH3Br), leading to the formation of methyl iodide (CH3I) and bromide ion (Br-). Understanding this mechanism is crucial to explain the initial decrease in iodide concentration.
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Equilibrium and Reaction Dynamics

Chemical reactions often reach a state of equilibrium where the rates of the forward and reverse reactions are equal. The initial decrease in iodide concentration suggests that it is being consumed in the reaction with methyl bromide, while the slow return to its original concentration indicates that the reverse reaction or a secondary reaction is occurring, allowing iodide to regenerate over time.
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Solvent Effects on Reaction Rates

The choice of solvent can significantly influence the rate and outcome of chemical reactions. Methanol, being a polar protic solvent, stabilizes ions and can affect the nucleophilicity of iodide. This stabilization may lead to a slower reaction rate after the initial consumption of iodide, contributing to the observed dynamics of iodide concentration in the solution.
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Explain why the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction, regardless of the base that is used.

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