Textbook Question
The reaction of chloromethane with hydroxide ion at 30 °C has a ΔG° value of −21.7 kcal/mol. What is the equilibrium constant for the reaction?
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The reaction of chloromethane with hydroxide ion at 30 °C has a ΔG° value of −21.7 kcal/mol. What is the equilibrium constant for the reaction?
For each of the following compounds, draw the product that forms in an E2 reaction and indicate its configuration:
a. (1S,2S)-1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane
Predict the product for the following reaction and write a mechanism to explain how it is formed.
For each of the following compounds, draw the product that forms in an E2 reaction and indicate its configuration:
b. (1S,2R)-1-bromo-1,2-diphenylpropane
Explain why the following alkyl halide does not undergo a substitution reaction, regardless of the base that is used.