Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 15a,b
Chapter 10, Problem 15a,b

What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
a. CH3CH2CH2O
b. CH3C≡C

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize the type of reaction. The reaction of bromoethane (CH3CH2Br) with nucleophiles typically proceeds via an SN2 mechanism because bromoethane is a primary alkyl halide. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon (attached to the bromine) in a single concerted step, displacing the bromine as a leaving group.
Step 2: Analyze the first nucleophile (CH3CH2CH2O−). This is a strong nucleophile (an alkoxide ion). It will attack the electrophilic carbon in bromoethane, leading to the substitution of the bromine atom with the ethoxy group (CH3CH2CH2O−). The product will be CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3 (propoxyethane).
Step 3: Analyze the second nucleophile (CH3C≡C−). This is an acetylide ion, which is also a strong nucleophile. It will similarly attack the electrophilic carbon in bromoethane, displacing the bromine atom. The product will be CH3C≡CCH2CH3 (butyne).
Step 4: Consider the stereochemistry. Since the SN2 mechanism involves a backside attack, the configuration of the carbon center (if it were chiral) would invert. However, in this case, bromoethane is not chiral, so stereochemistry is not a concern.
Step 5: Summarize the products. For part (a), the product is propoxyethane (CH3CH2CH2OCH2CH3). For part (b), the product is butyne (CH3C≡CCH2CH3). These products result from the substitution of bromine with the respective nucleophiles.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilicity

Nucleophilicity refers to the ability of a species to donate an electron pair to an electrophile, forming a chemical bond. Strong nucleophiles, such as alkoxide ions (like CH3CH2CH2O−), are more likely to react with electrophiles like bromoethane. The strength of a nucleophile is influenced by factors such as charge, electronegativity, and steric hindrance.
Recommended video:
Guided course
08:27
Nucleophilic Addition

Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another. In the case of bromoethane, the bromine atom can be replaced by a nucleophile through either an SN1 or SN2 mechanism, depending on the structure of the nucleophile and the substrate. Understanding these mechanisms is crucial for predicting the products of the reaction.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:34
Recognizing Substitution Reactions.

Alkyl Halides

Alkyl halides, such as bromoethane, are organic compounds containing a carbon-halogen bond. They are key substrates in nucleophilic substitution reactions. The reactivity of alkyl halides is influenced by the type of halogen, the carbon's hybridization, and the presence of steric factors, which can affect the pathway of the reaction with nucleophiles.
Recommended video:
Guided course
01:52
How to name alkyl halides
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?

c. (CH3)3N

d. CH3CH2S-

1336
views
Textbook Question

Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?

d. CH3CH2Cl + I or CH3CH2Br + I

995
views
Textbook Question

Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)

915
views
Textbook Question

Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?

c.

1816
views
Textbook Question

Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?

b.

1346
views
Textbook Question

Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.

1155
views