Textbook Question
What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
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What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
c.
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
b.
Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.