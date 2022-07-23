Textbook Question
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
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Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
d. CH3CH2Cl + I− or CH3CH2Br + I−
Draw the stereoisomers that are formed from the following SN1 reactions:
a. 3-bromo-3-methylpentane and methanol
b. 3-chloro-3-methylhexane and methanol
What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
a. CH3CH2CH2O−
b. CH3C≡C−
Explain why a much better yield of primary amine is obtained from the reaction of an alkyl halide with azide ion (-N3), followed by catalytic hydrogenation. (Hint: An alkyl azide is not nucleophilic.)
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
c.
Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.