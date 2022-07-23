Textbook Question
What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
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What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
c. (CH3)3N
d. CH3CH2S-
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
a. CH3CH2Br + H2O or CH3CH2Br + HO−
What is the product of the reaction of bromoethane with each of the following nucleophiles?
a. CH3CH2CH2O−
b. CH3C≡C−
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
c.
Which substitution reaction takes place more rapidly?
b.
Explain why the reaction of an alkyl halide with ammonia gives a low yield of primary amine.