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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 70e,f
Chapter 10, Problem 70e,f

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
e.
f.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Identify the starting material, 1-iodobutane, which is a primary alkyl halide. Primary alkyl halides typically undergo SN2 reactions with nucleophiles.
Step 2: For the first compound (butyl sulfide), recognize that the sulfur atom in the product suggests the nucleophile must contain a sulfur atom. A suitable nucleophile would be the thiolate ion (S²⁻ or RS⁻, where R is an alkyl group). The reaction mechanism involves the nucleophile attacking the carbon bonded to iodine, displacing the iodide ion.
Step 3: For the second compound (butyl acetate), observe the ester functional group. This indicates that the nucleophile must be an alkoxide ion (CH₃COO⁻, acetate ion). The acetate ion would attack the carbon bonded to iodine, displacing the iodide ion in an SN2 reaction.
Step 4: Write the general reaction mechanism for both cases. In an SN2 reaction, the nucleophile attacks the electrophilic carbon from the opposite side of the leaving group (iodine), leading to inversion of configuration at the carbon center.
Step 5: Ensure proper reaction conditions for each nucleophile. For thiolate ions, a polar aprotic solvent like DMSO or acetone is ideal to facilitate the SN2 reaction. For acetate ions, similar polar aprotic solvents can be used to enhance nucleophilicity and reaction efficiency.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. They are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. In organic chemistry, common nucleophiles include hydroxide ions, alkoxides, and amines, which can attack electrophilic centers in substrates like alkyl halides.
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Substitution Reactions

Substitution reactions involve the replacement of one functional group in a molecule with another. In the context of 1-iodobutane, these reactions can occur via two main mechanisms: SN1 and SN2. The choice of mechanism depends on factors such as the structure of the substrate and the nature of the nucleophile, influencing the reaction pathway and product formation.
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1-Iodobutane Reactivity

1-Iodobutane is a primary alkyl halide, which makes it a good substrate for nucleophilic substitution reactions. Its reactivity is influenced by the leaving group ability of iodine and the steric accessibility of the carbon atom bonded to the iodine. Understanding the structure and reactivity of 1-iodobutane is crucial for predicting which nucleophiles will effectively react with it to form new compounds.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

g.

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Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

h.

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Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

c. H2O or H2S

d. HO or HS

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Textbook Question

Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.

a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled.

b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.

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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

e. I or Br

f. Cl or Br

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