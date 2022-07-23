Textbook Question
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
g.
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What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
g.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
h.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
a.
b.
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
c. H2O or H2S
d. HO− or HS−
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled.
b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−