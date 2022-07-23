What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
h.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
h.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
e.
f.
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
c. The alkyl halide is changed to 1-chlorobutane.
d. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-bromobutane.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
a.
b.
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled.
b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.
Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?
e. I− or Br−
f. Cl− or Br−