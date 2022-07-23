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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 70g
Chapter 10, Problem 70g

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
g. Chemical structure showing a nucleophile reacting with 1-iodobutane, illustrating an SN2 reaction mechanism.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Analyze the given compound. The structure shows a butyl group attached to an oxygen atom, which is further connected to a carbonyl group (C=O) and a methyl group. This indicates the compound is an ester, specifically butyl acetate.
Step 2: Identify the starting material. The problem states that 1-iodobutane is the starting material. This compound is a primary alkyl halide, which is reactive in nucleophilic substitution reactions.
Step 3: Determine the nucleophile required to form the ester. To form butyl acetate, the nucleophile must provide the acetate group (CH3COO−). This suggests that the nucleophile is acetate ion (CH3COO−).
Step 4: Consider the reaction mechanism. The reaction likely proceeds via an SN2 mechanism because 1-iodobutane is a primary alkyl halide, which favors bimolecular nucleophilic substitution. The acetate ion attacks the carbon attached to the iodine atom, displacing the iodide ion.
Step 5: Summarize the reaction. The nucleophile (CH3COO−) reacts with 1-iodobutane in an SN2 reaction to form butyl acetate as the product, with iodide ion (I−) as the leaving group.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophiles

Nucleophiles are species that donate an electron pair to form a chemical bond in a reaction. They are typically negatively charged or neutral molecules with lone pairs of electrons. In the context of nucleophilic substitution reactions, such as SN2, nucleophiles attack electrophilic centers, like the carbon atom bonded to a leaving group, facilitating the substitution process.
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SN2 Reaction Mechanism

The SN2 (substitution nucleophilic bimolecular) reaction is a type of nucleophilic substitution where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile from the opposite side of the leaving group, resulting in a concerted mechanism. This reaction is characterized by a single transition state and leads to inversion of configuration at the carbon center. It is favored by primary substrates, like 1-iodobutane, due to less steric hindrance.
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Leaving Groups

Leaving groups are atoms or groups that can depart from the parent molecule during a chemical reaction, allowing for the formation of new bonds. A good leaving group is typically stable after departure, such as iodide in the case of 1-iodobutane. The ability of a leaving group to stabilize its negative charge is crucial in determining the rate and feasibility of nucleophilic substitution reactions.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

h.

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Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

e.

f.

789
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Textbook Question

Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.

c. The alkyl halide is changed to 1-chlorobutane.

d. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-bromobutane.

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Textbook Question

What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?

a.

b.

728
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Textbook Question

Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.

a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled.

b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.

1100
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Textbook Question

Which member in each pair in [PROBLEM 9-68] is a better leaving group?

e. I or Br

f. Cl or Br

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