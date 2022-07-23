What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
g.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
g.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
e.
f.
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
c. The alkyl halide is changed to 1-chlorobutane.
d. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-bromobutane.
What nucleophiles would form the following compounds as a result of reacting with 1-iodobutane?
a.
b.
Explain how the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 2-bromo-2-methylbutane with methanol:
a. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-chloro-2-methylbutane.
b. The alkyl halide is changed to 2-chloro-3-methylbutane.
Explain how each of the following changes affect the rate of the reaction of 1-bromobutane with ethoxide ion in DMF.
a. The concentration of both the alkyl halide and the nucleophile are tripled.
b. The solvent is changed to ethanol.