Textbook Question
What products are formed from the following reactions?
b.
1190
views
What products are formed from the following reactions?
b.
Draw the elimination products that are formed when 3-bromo-3-methyl-1-butene reacts with
b. CH3OH
Which compound is more reactive in an SN1 reaction? In each case, you can assume that both alkyl halides have the same stability.
a.
b.
Amines are good nucleophiles, even though they are neutral. How would the rate of an SN2 reaction between an amine and an alkyl halide be affected if the polarity of the solvent is increased?
What products are formed from the following reactions?
a.
Why is a cumulated diene not formed in the reaction shown above?