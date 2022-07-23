Regioselectivity and Stereochemistry

Regioselectivity refers to the preference of a chemical reaction to yield one structural isomer over others, while stereochemistry involves the spatial arrangement of atoms in the product. In elimination reactions, the Zaitsev rule often applies, predicting that the more substituted alkene will be the major product. Recognizing these concepts helps in determining the expected products from successive eliminations, especially when multiple elimination pathways are possible.