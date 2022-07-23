Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
b.
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
b.
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
c.
Draw the substitution and elimination products.
a.
b.
cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.
tert-Butyl chloride undergoes solvolysis in both acetic acid and formic acid. Solvolysis occurs 5000 times faster in one of these two solvents than in the other. In which solvent is solvolysis faster? Explain your answer. (Hint: Formic acid is more polar than acetic acid.)