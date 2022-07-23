Electrophilic Reactivity of Alkenes

Alkenes are characterized by their double bonds, which can act as sites for electrophilic attack. The reactivity of alkenes depends on the substituents attached to the double bond and their steric and electronic effects. Recognizing how the structure of 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene and 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene influences their reactivity is essential for determining the substitution products.