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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 105
Chapter 10, Problem 105

What substitution products are obtained when each of the following compounds is added to a solution of sodium acetate in acetic acid?
a. 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene
b. 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the type of substitution reaction: Since sodium acetate in acetic acid is a weak nucleophile and weak base, the reaction is likely to proceed via an SN1 mechanism, especially for substrates that can form stable carbocations.
Analyze the structure of the substrate (a. 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene): The chlorine atom is attached to a tertiary carbon, which can form a stable tertiary carbocation upon ionization. The double bond in the molecule does not interfere with the carbocation formation at this position.
Predict the intermediate for (a): When the chlorine leaves, a tertiary carbocation forms at the 2-position. Sodium acetate acts as the nucleophile, attacking the carbocation to form the substitution product. The acetate group will replace the chlorine atom.
Analyze the structure of the substrate (b. 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene): The bromine atom is attached to a secondary carbon in a cyclohexene ring. Ionization of bromine will form a secondary carbocation. However, due to the presence of the double bond, the carbocation can undergo resonance stabilization, forming an allylic carbocation.
Predict the intermediate and product for (b): The allylic carbocation formed after bromine leaves is resonance-stabilized. Sodium acetate will attack the most stable carbocation position, leading to the substitution product where the acetate group replaces the bromine atom. Multiple regioisomers may form due to the resonance stabilization of the allylic carbocation.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Nucleophilic Substitution

Nucleophilic substitution is a fundamental reaction in organic chemistry where a nucleophile attacks an electrophile, replacing a leaving group. In this context, sodium acetate acts as a nucleophile, attacking the electrophilic carbon in the alkene compounds. Understanding the mechanism of this reaction is crucial for predicting the substitution products formed.
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Nucleophiles and Electrophiles can react in Substitution Reactions.

Electrophilic Reactivity of Alkenes

Alkenes are characterized by their double bonds, which can act as sites for electrophilic attack. The reactivity of alkenes depends on the substituents attached to the double bond and their steric and electronic effects. Recognizing how the structure of 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene and 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene influences their reactivity is essential for determining the substitution products.
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Alkene Metathesis Concept 1

Acid-Base Chemistry in Solvent Systems

The solvent system, in this case, acetic acid, plays a significant role in the reaction environment. Acetic acid can act as a weak acid, influencing the nucleophilicity of acetate ions and the stability of intermediates. Understanding how solvent properties affect reaction pathways and product formation is vital for predicting the outcomes of the substitution reactions.
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The Lewis definition of acids and bases.
Related Practice
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

b.

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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

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Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

c.

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Textbook Question

Draw the substitution and elimination products.

a.

b.

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Textbook Question

cis-1-Bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane and trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane both react with sodium ethoxide in ethanol to form 4-tert-butylcyclohexene. Explain why the cis isomer reacts much more rapidly than the trans isomer.

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Textbook Question

tert-Butyl chloride undergoes solvolysis in both acetic acid and formic acid. Solvolysis occurs 5000 times faster in one of these two solvents than in the other. In which solvent is solvolysis faster? Explain your answer. (Hint: Formic acid is more polar than acetic acid.)

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