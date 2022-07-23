What substitution products are obtained when each of the following compounds is added to a solution of sodium acetate in acetic acid?
a. 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene
b. 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene
What substitution products are obtained when each of the following compounds is added to a solution of sodium acetate in acetic acid?
a. 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene
b. 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene
In which solvent—ethanol or diethyl ether—would the equilibrium for the following SN2 reaction lie farther to the right?
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
d.
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3
Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
c.
tert-Butyl chloride undergoes solvolysis in both acetic acid and formic acid. Solvolysis occurs 5000 times faster in one of these two solvents than in the other. In which solvent is solvolysis faster? Explain your answer. (Hint: Formic acid is more polar than acetic acid.)