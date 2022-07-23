Skip to main content
Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 106b
Chapter 10, Problem 106b

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:
b.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the functional groups present in the target compound and the starting material. This will help in determining the type of reactions needed to transform the starting material into the target compound.
Determine the carbon skeleton of the target compound and compare it with the starting material. Check if there is a need for carbon-carbon bond formation or cleavage.
Consider the reagents and conditions required for each transformation. For example, if the target compound has an alcohol group and the starting material is an alkene, an oxymercuration-demercuration reaction might be appropriate.
Plan the synthesis by outlining a sequence of reactions that will convert the starting material into the target compound. This may involve multiple steps, such as functional group interconversion, protection/deprotection of functional groups, or rearrangement reactions.
Verify the proposed synthetic route by ensuring that each step is feasible under the given conditions and that the overall transformation is efficient and practical.

Verified video answer for a similar problem:

This video solution was recommended by our tutors as helpful for the problem above.
Video duration:
3m
Was this helpful?

Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions and transformations that convert starting materials into desired products. Understanding these pathways is crucial for designing a synthesis, as it involves selecting appropriate reagents, reaction conditions, and mechanisms to achieve the target compound efficiently.
Recommended video:
2:13
Energy Production In Biochemical Pathways Concept 1

Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups in both starting materials and target compounds is essential for predicting reactivity and determining the necessary transformations during synthesis.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:36
Identifying Functional Groups

Reaction Mechanisms

Reaction mechanisms describe the step-by-step sequence of elementary reactions that occur during a chemical transformation. A solid grasp of mechanisms helps chemists understand how and why reactions occur, allowing for the prediction of products and the optimization of synthetic routes.
Recommended video:
Guided course
02:16
Heck Reaction Mechanism
Related Practice
Textbook Question

What substitution products are obtained when each of the following compounds is added to a solution of sodium acetate in acetic acid?

a. 2-chloro-2-methyl-3-hexene

b. 3-bromo-1-methylcyclohexene

905
views
Textbook Question

In which solvent—ethanol or diethyl ether—would the equilibrium for the following SN2 reaction lie farther to the right?

950
views
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

d.

752
views
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

a. CH3CH2CH2Br→CH3CH2CH2CH2CH3

986
views
Textbook Question

Show how each of the following compounds can be synthesized from the given starting materials:

c.

1158
views
Textbook Question

tert-Butyl chloride undergoes solvolysis in both acetic acid and formic acid. Solvolysis occurs 5000 times faster in one of these two solvents than in the other. In which solvent is solvolysis faster? Explain your answer. (Hint: Formic acid is more polar than acetic acid.)

1342
views