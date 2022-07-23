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Ch. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl Halides
Bruice - Organic Chemistry 8th Edition
Bruice8th EditionOrganic ChemistryISBN: 9780135213711Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksBruice 8th EditionCh. 9 - Substitution and Elimination Reactions of Alkyl HalidesProblem 23f
Chapter 10, Problem 23f

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?
f.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the structure of the alkyl halide provided. The molecule is 3-fluoro-3-methylpentane, which contains a fluorine atom attached to the third carbon of a pentane chain, along with a methyl group also attached to the third carbon.
Understand the mechanism of the E2 reaction. In an E2 elimination, a strong base (hydroxide ion in this case) removes a proton from a β-carbon (a carbon adjacent to the carbon bonded to the leaving group), while the leaving group (fluorine) departs simultaneously, forming a double bond.
Identify the β-hydrogens available for elimination. In this molecule, the β-carbons are the second and fourth carbons. The second carbon has two hydrogens, and the fourth carbon has two hydrogens as well.
Determine the major product based on Zaitsev's rule. Zaitsev's rule states that the more substituted alkene (the one with more alkyl groups attached to the double-bonded carbons) is usually the major product. Elimination of a β-hydrogen from the fourth carbon will result in a more substituted alkene compared to elimination from the second carbon.
Conclude that the major elimination product will involve the formation of a double bond between the third and fourth carbons, resulting in 3-methyl-2-pentene as the major product.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

E2 Reaction Mechanism

The E2 (bimolecular elimination) reaction is a concerted mechanism where a base removes a proton (H) from a β-carbon while a leaving group (like Cl) departs from the α-carbon simultaneously. This results in the formation of a double bond between the α and β carbons. The reaction requires strong bases and typically occurs with secondary or tertiary alkyl halides.
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Zaitsev's Rule

Zaitsev's Rule states that in elimination reactions, the more substituted alkene is usually the major product. This is because more substituted alkenes are generally more stable due to hyperconjugation and the inductive effect. Understanding this rule helps predict the outcome of E2 reactions when multiple elimination products are possible.
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Sterics and Regioselectivity

Sterics refers to the spatial arrangement of atoms in a molecule, which can influence reaction pathways. In E2 reactions, steric hindrance can affect which β-hydrogen is removed, leading to regioselectivity in the formation of alkenes. The less hindered β-hydrogen is often favored, guiding the reaction towards the major product.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?

c.

d.

1444
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

b.

1122
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Textbook Question

Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?

a.

b.

804
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

e.

1483
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Textbook Question

What is the major elimination product obtained from an E2 reaction of each of the following alkyl halides with hydroxide ion?

c.

d.

823
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Textbook Question

Which alkyl halide in each pair is more reactive in an E2 reaction with hydroxide ion?

a.

b.

700
views