Nucleophilic Substitution Reactions

Nucleophilic substitution reactions involve the replacement of a leaving group in a molecule by a nucleophile. The rate of these reactions can depend on the strength of the nucleophile, the nature of the leaving group, and the solvent used. In the context of the question, understanding how nucleophiles like HO− and NH3 interact with CH3Br is crucial for predicting which reaction will occur more rapidly.