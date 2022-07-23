Textbook Question
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
d.
e.
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Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
d.
e.
Under which of the following reaction conditions will (R)-1-chloro-1-phenylethane form the most (R)-1-phenyl-1-ethanol: in water or in 1.0 M HO−?
How will the rate of each of the following SN2 reactions change if it is carried out in a more polar solvent?
c.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
a.
b.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
c.
d.
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
a.
b.
c.