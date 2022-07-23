S<sub>N</sub>2 Mechanism

The S<sub>N</sub>2 mechanism is a type of nucleophilic substitution reaction characterized by a single concerted step where the nucleophile attacks the electrophile, leading to the displacement of a leaving group. This mechanism is bimolecular, meaning the rate depends on the concentration of both the nucleophile and the substrate. Understanding the S<sub>N</sub>2 mechanism is vital for predicting reaction pathways and outcomes in organic chemistry.