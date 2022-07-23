Textbook Question
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
d.
e.
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Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
d.
e.
Would you expect acetate ion (CH3CO2−) to be a better nucleophile in an SN2 reaction with an alkyl halide carried out in methanol or in dimethyl sulfoxide?
Identify the three products formed when 2-bromo-2-methylpropane is dissolved in a mixture of 80% ethanol and 20% water.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
a.
b.
What is the best way to prepare the following ethers using an alkyl halide and an alkoxide ion?
c.
d.
Which reaction in each of the following pairs takes place more rapidly? (EtOH is ethyl alcohol; Et2O is diethyl ether.)
a.
b.
c.