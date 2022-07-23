Textbook Question
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
c.
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What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
c.
Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
b. cis-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O−
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
b.
What is the major product formed when the following compounds undergo an E1 reaction?
a.
Which isomer reacts more rapidly in an E2 reaction: cis-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane or trans-1-bromo-4-tert-butylcyclohexane? Explain your answer.
Draw the substitution and elimination products for the following reactions, showing the configuration of each product:
a. trans-1-chloro-2-methylcyclohexane + CH3O−