Analyze the conformations of cis-1-bromo-2-ethylcyclohexane: In the cis isomer, the bromine atom and the ethyl group are on the same side of the cyclohexane ring. When the molecule adopts a chair conformation, the bromine will be in an axial position, and the ethyl group will be in an equatorial position. This allows for an anti-periplanar β-hydrogen to be available for elimination.