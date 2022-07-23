Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(b)
Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(b)
Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]
(c)
Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]
(a)
Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(e)
Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(f)
Beginning with the molecules on the left, provide a synthesis of the molecule on the right. The ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow, although there may be alternate routes worth considering.
(a)