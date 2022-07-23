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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 49b
Chapter 9, Problem 49b

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.
(b) Chemical structure of an alkynide with a carbon chain and a carbonyl group, illustrating synthetic techniques in organic chemistry.

Verified step by step guidance
1
Analyze the target molecule and identify its functional groups, carbon skeleton, and any stereochemistry. This will help determine the synthetic strategy.
Determine the number of carbons in the target molecule and compare it to the starting materials (organic molecules with three carbons or fewer). If the target molecule has more than three carbons, consider carbon-carbon bond-forming reactions such as aldol condensation, Grignard reactions, or alkylation.
Identify the functional groups in the target molecule and plan the sequence of reactions needed to introduce them. For example, if the target molecule contains an alcohol, consider reactions like hydroboration-oxidation or reduction of a carbonyl group.
Work backward using retrosynthetic analysis to break the target molecule into simpler precursors. Ensure that each step in the synthesis is feasible and uses reagents compatible with the functional groups present.
Combine the steps into a forward synthesis, starting with the allowed starting materials (three-carbon or fewer organic molecules). Clearly outline the reagents and conditions for each step, ensuring that the transformations lead to the desired target molecule.

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Alkanes and Their Reactions

Alkanes are saturated hydrocarbons consisting only of carbon and hydrogen atoms, with single bonds between carbon atoms. Understanding their structure and reactivity is crucial for synthesizing larger molecules. Reactions such as combustion, substitution, and elimination are fundamental in organic synthesis, especially when starting from simple alkanes.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that determine the chemical reactivity and properties of those molecules. Recognizing functional groups such as alcohols, aldehydes, and carboxylic acids is essential for predicting the outcomes of chemical reactions and for planning synthetic pathways from simple organic molecules.
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Synthetic Pathways

Synthetic pathways refer to the series of chemical reactions that transform starting materials into desired products. Understanding how to construct these pathways using available reagents and conditions is vital for synthesizing complex molecules from simpler precursors, particularly when limited to starting materials with three carbons or fewer.
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Related Practice
Textbook Question

Suggest a method for synthesizing the following alkynes using an alkyne and an alkyl halide. [There are two correct answers for each product.]

(c)

867
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Textbook Question

Beginning with the molecules on the left, provide a synthesis of the molecule on the right. The ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow, although there may be alternate routes worth considering.

(b)

924
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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(g)

926
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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(e)

988
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Textbook Question

Synthesize the following molecules beginning with only organic molecules containing three carbons or fewer.

(f)

852
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Textbook Question

Beginning with the molecules on the left, provide a synthesis of the molecule on the right. The ideal number of steps is indicated over the reaction arrow, although there may be alternate routes worth considering.

(a)

721
views