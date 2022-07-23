Draw a transition state for the following substitution reaction.

Textbook Question
Predict the product of the following acetylide alkylations.
(a)
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Predict the product of the following acetylide alkylations.
(a)
Predict the product of the following acetylide alkylations.
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(a)
Suggest reagents you might use to generate the product from the given reactant.
(a)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(b)