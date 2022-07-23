Textbook Question
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
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Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Draw a transition state for the following substitution reaction.
Using pKa values, calculate an approximate Keq value for the following substitution reaction.
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(c)
Estimate the Keq for the following reactions based on the stability of the anions involved.
(b)