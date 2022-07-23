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Ch. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox Reactions
Mullins - Organic Chemistry: A Learner Centered Approach 1st Edition
Mullins1st EditionOrganic Chemistry: A Learner Centered ApproachISBN: 9780137566471Not the one you use?Change textbook
All textbooksMullins 1st EditionCh. 10 - Alkynes: Electrophilic Addition and Redox ReactionsProblem 10c
Chapter 9, Problem 10c

Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)

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Step 1: Identify the longest continuous carbon chain in the molecule. This chain will serve as the parent chain, and its length determines the base name (e.g., methane, ethane, propane, etc.).
Step 2: Determine the functional groups attached to the parent chain. Functional groups such as alcohols (-OH), ketones (C=O), or halides (e.g., -Cl, -Br) influence the suffix or prefix of the name.
Step 3: Number the carbon atoms in the parent chain starting from the end closest to the highest-priority functional group. This ensures the functional group gets the lowest possible number.
Step 4: Assign locants (numbers) to substituents and functional groups based on their position on the parent chain. Use prefixes for substituents (e.g., methyl-, ethyl-) and include the locants in the name.
Step 5: Combine the elements of the name in the following order: locants + substituent prefixes + parent chain name + functional group suffix. Ensure proper punctuation and formatting (e.g., commas between numbers, hyphens between numbers and words).

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Key Concepts

Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

IUPAC Nomenclature

The International Union of Pure and Applied Chemistry (IUPAC) nomenclature is a systematic method for naming organic chemical compounds. It provides rules for identifying the structure of a molecule based on its functional groups, carbon chain length, and branching. Understanding these rules is essential for accurately naming compounds and communicating their structure in the scientific community.
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Functional Groups

Functional groups are specific groups of atoms within molecules that are responsible for the characteristic chemical reactions of those molecules. Common functional groups include hydroxyl (-OH), carboxyl (-COOH), and amino (-NH2). Recognizing functional groups is crucial for determining the properties and reactivity of organic compounds, which directly influences their IUPAC naming.
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Carbon Chain Structure

The carbon chain structure refers to the arrangement of carbon atoms in a molecule, which can be linear, branched, or cyclic. The length and configuration of the carbon chain significantly affect the compound's name and properties. Understanding how to identify the longest continuous carbon chain and any substituents is vital for correctly applying IUPAC naming conventions.
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