Textbook Question
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
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Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(b) (3Z,8S)-8-ethyl-3-methylundec-3-en-6-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(a) (R)-4-isopropyl-6-methylhept-2-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne
Provide the IUPAC names for the following alkynes.
(b)