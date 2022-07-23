Textbook Question
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(c) (S)-3-fluoropent-1-yne
Which of the following would be expected to give a hotter flame during combustion? Explain.
Draw the structures that correspond to the following IUPAC names.
(a) (R)-4-isopropyl-6-methylhept-2-yne
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne