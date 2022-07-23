Draw the molecular orbital picture of but-2-yne.

Textbook Question
Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
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Provide the IUPAC name for the following molecules.
(c)
Calculate for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(b) H2N- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H3N
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(b) (3Z,8S)-8-ethyl-3-methylundec-3-en-6-yne
Which of the following would be expected to give a hotter flame during combustion? Explain.
Draw the structures that correspond to the following names.
(c) (Z)-2-chloro-7-methyloct-2-en-4-yne
Calculate Keq for the following acid–base reactions. Which is the best base to use to deprotonate acetylene and make the acetylide anion?
(a) HO- + H―C ≡ C―H ⇌ -C ≡ C―H + H2O