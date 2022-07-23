Selectivity in Halogenation

Selectivity in halogenation refers to the preference for halogen atoms to substitute hydrogen atoms at specific positions on the carbon chain. In the case of bromination, the reaction is more selective than chlorination, favoring the formation of more stable radicals. However, achieving exclusive formation of a 1° bromoalkane is difficult due to competing reactions that can lead to secondary or tertiary bromoalkanes, especially in complex molecules like (3-bromopropyl)cyclopentane.